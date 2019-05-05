Editor's note: The video above is from 1999.

Actress Billie Lourd, daughter of late "Star Wars" legend Carrie Fisher, shared a photo of her with her mother on what has become the unofficial "Star Wars Day."

The photo shows Lourd and Fisher doing similar hand poses as they look toward the camera.

May 4th is celebrated by "Star Wars" fans with the phrase "May the Fourth be with you."

Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the original trilogy and current sequel trilogy, died in 2016. Although she was not alive for the filming of "Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker" which hits theaters in December, director J.J. Abrams has reportedly said unused footage of her from "Episode VII: The Force Awakens" will be used.

This Star Wars Day is a little more bitter for fans. Actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, died this week at the age of 74.