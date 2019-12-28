WASHINGTON — Many vehicles that won't see the 2020 model year are just simply not right for the market, Car and Driver reports. Manufactures are choosing to focus on SUVs and crossovers which industry experts say dominate the vehicle market in the United States. 

These vehicles won't see production in 2020:

The Volkswagen Golf SportWagen and Golf Alltrack 

Volkswagen Beetle 

Toyota Prius C 

Smart Fortwo  

Lincoln MKT 

Lincoln MKC 

Jaguar XJ 

Ford Taurus 

Ford Flex  

Ford Fiesta 

Chevrolet Volt 

Chevrolet Cruze  

Cadillac XTS  

Cadillac CTS  

Buick Regal  

Buick LaCrosse  

Buick Cascada 

BMW’s 6-Series Gran Turismo 

BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo  