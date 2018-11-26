VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Casey Anthony's father was injured in a serious rollover crash on westbound I-4 Saturday, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

George Anthony was reportedly driving a 1999 Toyota 4Runner around 3 p.m. when he traveled onto the right shoulder and lost control while swerving back into the roadway.

The report says the Toyota flipped over several times before coming to a final rest in the median.

Anthony was taken via helicopter to a nearby medical center. Troopers say he does not remember what happened prior to the crash.

