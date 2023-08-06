Cash App investigating after customers report being double charged

Some Cash App users reported seeing negative account balances after charges went through multiple times.

WASHINGTON — Cash App is investigating a glitch that is causing duplicate Cash Card transactions to clear users' accounts, causing some users to see negative account balances, the company said Monday.

The popular payment app also said its in-app and phone support services were down. While in-app support was back by Tuesday morning, phone support was still unavailable.

Users took to social media to complain that the app, which is used to send money between users and is accepted as payment at some businesses, had doubled previous purchases. Some complained that the erroneous charges sent their account balances into the red.

"Our team is aware of an issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance," Cash App said in an update posted to its status page and Twitter support account Monday. The company said it was investigating but did not give an estimate to when the issue might be fixed.

The Cash Card is an optional Visa debit card connected to users' Cash App balances rather than their bank accounts, the company says. Users can order the card through the app and have it mailed to their addresses.

In-app and phone support service were both down Monday evening, adding further frustration for customers angry about the duplicate transactions. As of Tuesday morning, an update on the company's status page said in-app support is "back up and running," though wait times could be increased due to phone support still being unavailable.

"We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as we can," Cash App said in the update.

There were no immediate updates Tuesday morning on the company's investigation of the Cash Card issue.