FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Broward County deputy seen pepper spraying a teenage boy, and another caught punching him in the head, has prompted an investigation, WFOR-TV reports.

Cell phone video taken Thursday captures the moments leading up to the harsh encounter outside a McDonald's restaurant. Someone called about a fight in the parking lot, prompting the sheriff's office response.

After a deputy detains one of the teens, another confronts him. A police report noted the detained teen's phone slid out of his pocket, and the other tried to pick it up, WFOR reports.

A sergeant told that teen to stay back but he said the teen "bladed his body and began clenching his fists." The teen then was pepper sprayed and forced to the ground.

Another deputy comes into the frame, slamming the teen's head three times into the cement and throwing a punch to the side of his head. The police report, as reported by WFOR, noted the deputy said he punched the teen as a "distractionary technique."

Sheriff Gregory Tony promises a "thorough investigation" into the incident.

"So over the next few days, this may take some time to for us to look into, but understand that we will be transparent and if people need to be held accountable it shall be done so please be patient with us," Tony said in a video published to the public, in part.

The sheriff's office since announced Deputy Christopher Krickovich has been placed on restricted administrative assignment.

The teen was charged with assault, resisting arrest and trespassing.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.