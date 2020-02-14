ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — About 70,000 ceiling fans are being recalled because the blade holders can break, which reportedly causes the blades to fly off the fan.

The Harbor Breeze Santa Ana ceiling fans were sold nationwide at Lowe's stores and online from May 2014 through January 2016 for about $150.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 210 reports of the fan blade breaking and 10 reports of fan blades hitting consumers.

Anyone who has the fan should immediately stop using it and contact the firm for a free set of replacement blade holders.

Fanim Industries Recalls Harbor Breeze Santa Ana Ceiling Fan Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This recall involves Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana Ceiling Fan, model LP8294LBN, UPC code 840506599178. The model number can be on the fan motor as well as on the inside of the battery compartment cover of the included handheld remote control.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recalled fan has two dark walnut fan blades, brushed nickel blade arm holders and a frosted white glass globe containing a light bulb.

To report an incident involving this particular fan click here, contact Fanim Industries at 888-434-3797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or send an email to recall@fanimation.com.

