GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- 'Spirit Day' is taking over Twitter with colors of purple in support of speaking out against LGBTQ bullying and standing with the LGBTQ youth.

The LGBTQ youth community faces bullying and harassment because of their identities.

Spirit Day means pledging to “go purple” to show your support.

Many celebrities, professional sports teams, companies, and TV networks are joining in on the conversation to spread awareness.

The NBA tweeted “We’re partnering with GLADD to take a stand against bullying. You can show your support by taking the Spirit Day Pledge.”

The MLB tweeted On Spirit Day and every day, join us in taking a stand against LGBTQ bullying and supporting inclusion. Individual teams are also stepping up to the plate by tweeting their support.

On #SpiritDay and every day, join us in taking a stand against LGBTQ bullying and supporting inclusion. https://t.co/mm7LnSnwg9 pic.twitter.com/vt4dKCfnDm — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2018

The Atlanta Braves proudly wear purple in celebration of #SpiritDay! Join us in taking a stand against LGBTQ bullying today & everyday. #ForEachOther pic.twitter.com/8F0voSX8rK — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 18, 2018

The Yankees organization is proud to join @MLB in celebrating #SpiritDay. Today, and all days, we take a stand against LGBTQ bullying. pic.twitter.com/mHHn8Gtfmd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 18, 2018

Several network TV stations including CBS TV Studios is also standing together against bullying. Various shows and actors have tweeted to show their support and raise awareness.

It’s #SpiritDay, and we’re going purple at #YR to celebrate! @camryngrimes and @caitfairbanks are taking over our Instagram story to spread the love on set. 💜 Watch it here: https://t.co/syYsnxSSEs pic.twitter.com/nDD8Q3HsJe — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 18, 2018

It’s okay to be who you are, no matter your background, race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity! The cast and crew of #MadamSecretary celebrate #SpiritDay in support of LGBTQ youth. 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/4fs2MwzBA7 — CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) October 18, 2018

The cast and crew of #Instinct stand against bullying by proudly taking the #SpiritDay pledge! 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/hmsGidmYXa — CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) October 18, 2018

Supporting #SpiritDay with the cast of @FamCBS! 💜 Let's tell every young person that it's okay to be who you are, no matter your background, race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity. pic.twitter.com/ZpAJqMfhuW — CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) October 18, 2018

Even companies are also tweeting about Spirit Day even the Kellogg Company.

