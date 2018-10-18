GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- 'Spirit Day' is taking over Twitter with colors of purple in support of speaking out against LGBTQ bullying and standing with the LGBTQ youth.

The LGBTQ youth community faces bullying and harassment because of their identities.

Spirit Day means pledging to “go purple” to show your support.

Many celebrities, professional sports teams, companies, and TV networks are joining in on the conversation to spread awareness.

The NBA tweeted “We’re partnering with GLADD to take a stand against bullying. You can show your support by taking the Spirit Day Pledge.”

BULLYING RESOURCES

Bullying Help/Resources For Teens and Adults

Stomp Out Bullying – Chatline

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline online or at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

DoSomething.Org Resources

Parents Contact List

Resources for parents including; Contacting school, State Board of Education among other resources

NC Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies

NC Anti-Bullying Laws

Anti-Bullying Programs/Resources

Stopbullying.gov

National Bullying Prevention Center

Stomp Out Bullying

DoSomething.Org

JustSayYes.org

Read: If my parents only knew what it's like to be bullied in 2017

