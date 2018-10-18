GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- 'Spirit Day' is taking over Twitter with colors of purple in support of speaking out against LGBTQ bullying and standing with the LGBTQ youth.
The LGBTQ youth community faces bullying and harassment because of their identities.
Spirit Day means pledging to “go purple” to show your support.
Many celebrities, professional sports teams, companies, and TV networks are joining in on the conversation to spread awareness.
The NBA tweeted “We’re partnering with GLADD to take a stand against bullying. You can show your support by taking the Spirit Day Pledge.”
The MLB tweeted On Spirit Day and every day, join us in taking a stand against LGBTQ bullying and supporting inclusion. Individual teams are also stepping up to the plate by tweeting their support.
Several network TV stations including CBS TV Studios is also standing together against bullying. Various shows and actors have tweeted to show their support and raise awareness.
Even companies are also tweeting about Spirit Day even the Kellogg Company.
OTHER BULLYING STORIES
'This Could've Been Deadly' | Epileptic 11-Year-Old Bullied, Beaten at Middle School in Burlington
Related: WFMY News 2, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools On a Mission #2StopBullyin
Related: Family: Blind, Handicapped Student Bullied at School and Incident Posted on Snapchat
Related: Anti-Bullying Resources For Kids, Teens, And Parents
Related: WFMY Takes The 2 Stop Bullying Program To Meadowlark Elementary
BULLYING RESOURCES
Bullying Help/Resources For Teens and Adults
Stomp Out Bullying – Chatline
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline online or at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Parents Contact List
Resources for parents including; Contacting school, State Board of Education among other resources
NC Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies
Anti-Bullying Programs/Resources
National Bullying Prevention Center
Read: If my parents only knew what it's like to be bullied in 2017