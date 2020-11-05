Hollywood is mourning the death of long-time comedian Jerry Stiller. The 92-year-old was best known for his roles as Frank Costanza on the hit television show "Seinfeld" and as the over-the-top dad on the sitcom "King of Queens."

Stiller launched his career in the 1950s alongside his wife Anne Meara, who died in 2015. The late actor wrote about his marriage in his 2000 autobiography "Married to Laughter."

Stiller's son, actor Ben Stiller, announced his death early Monday morning on Twitter.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben tweeted. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry Seinfeld reacted to the news by posting a photo of himself holding Stiller and his wife's record, "The Last Two People in the World." The 1967 vinyl features songs from the talented couple.

"Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander remembered Stiller by calling him "the kindest man" he had ever worked with.

"He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him," Alexander tweeted. "A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend."

Stiller's co-star in "The King of Queens," Leah Remini, reacted to the news in an Instagram post.

"I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather," Remini wrote on Instagram. "I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together."

Actor and "Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron recalled a story to remember the late actor.

"Pre-9/11, on a plane @ LAX after taping Hollywood Squares, departure delayed due to fog in NY. Flight attendants put on King of Queens," Bergeron tweeted. "As I'm laughing I realize I'm being watched. I turn and Jerry Stiller is staring at me. 'I love watching people enjoy my work.'

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg remembered giving Stiller and his wife a "Made in New York" Mayor's Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2012. "Heaven just got a lot funnier," Bloomberg tweeted.

