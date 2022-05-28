Champions League final start delayed over Paris crowd issues

Some reports indicated tear gas was being used to repel the crowd.

SAINT-DENIS, France — Kickoff in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by at least 30 minutes on Saturday after security struggled to cope with the the vast crowd and supporters climbing over fences.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, French police began using tear gas to disperse the restless crowd. Some of the chaos may have been caused by ticketing issues for fans trying to get into the game.

There were sporadic instances of soccer fans, apparently without tickets, breaking through security and attempting to get into the stadium. The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.

Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium.

Supporter Colm Lacey saw “children crying, people trapped” outside the entrances.

“People started jumping the queue, then they ripped the gate open and then there was a push,” Lacey said.

The scenes were reminiscent of the chaos outside Wembley Stadium before the European Championship final last year between England and Italy.

There were long lines of Liverpool fans still outside the stadium when there was 40 minutes to kickoff.