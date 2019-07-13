WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — A 7-year-old girl drowned and her mother is in critical condition after a car ended up submerged in a pond in Marthasville Saturday afternoon.

The Metro West Fire Protection District said in a news conference that a car with a woman and her three children inside was driving down a road when the car in front of them kicked up dust, blurring the woman's vision.

She didn't see a curve in the road went into a private pond off of Orchard Lane.

The Metro West Fire Protection District said in a release that the district was called to the scene at about 4:43 p.m.

The woman had gotten out of the car and, along with bystanders, was trying to save the children before first responders arrived.

The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, in critical condition.

On Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the woman is the mother of the child who died and the other two children who were inside the car. There was no update on the woman's condition.

First responders couldn't reach the submerged vehicle, so the Metro West Dive team was requested. The vehicle was found and recovered, and a seven-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the other two children were OK.

The victims have not been identified.

Editor's note: Officials originally told 5 On Your Side that two people had drowned. We have since corrected it to say one person died and one person is in critical condition.