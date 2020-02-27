STREETSBORO, Ohio — Step2 voluntarily recalled more than 17,000 Little Helper’s children’s grocery shopping carts for a cutting hazard. The cart's basket can break into sharp pieces.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said customers should immediately take away the recalled shopping carts from children and contact Step2 for a free replacement or a coupon code refund.

The carts were sold at BJ Wholesale Club, Kohl’s and other stores nationwide and online at Step2.com from May 2019 through October 2019. The toys were about $40.

The recall involves Step2’s Little Helper’s Shopping Cart with the following model numbers and color combinations:

700000 (blue basket with tan cart)

708500 (pink basket with white cart)

8567KL (pink basket with gray cart)

The grocery shopping carts measure 18.5 inches by 13 inches by 21.5 inches and have a shopping cart base and basket, four wheels and a doll seat.

Only units with date code combinations of 5 and 19 are included in the recall. The date code can be found on the center rib on the back of the basket below the handle, and the model number is located on the product's packaging.

In total, the company receive 22 reports of the basket breaking. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

Customers can contact Step2 at 800-347-8372 or online here. An additional 3,500 carts were sold in Canada.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is in charge of protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.

Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.

