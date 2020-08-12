1-year-old still recovering weeks after swallowing button batteries

Children's Healthcare has a warning for parents as the holidays make these tiny batteries more prevalent. They could change a child's life forever.

ATLANTA — They're the little things that give life to many a gift during the holiday season. But Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is sharing the story of a little girl who nearly died because of them.

Button batteries can pose a danger to curious little children - and the healthcare provider is hoping no other child has an experience like 1-year-old Salima. The baby swallowed two of the batteries and, two weeks later, she's still fighting for her life.

From remotes to scales and key fobs - even flameless candles - Children's warns that these batteries are common at any time of year, but especially during the season of giving, when they can sometimes be found inside toys.

"When swallowed, button batteries can cause severe tissue burns - and lifelong injuries - in as little as two hours," Children's Healthcare warned in a Facebook post.

The dangers range from the obvious to the lesser-known, like when a little one sticks the batteries in their mouth, nose, or ears.

"It's when one of these lithium batteries gets 'stuck' in the body that it can cause serious complications including damage to major arteries or death," the post continues.

And so, as Salima's battle continues, Children's Healthcare is asking parents and others to take her story as a warning of the hidden dangers these batteries could pose and take appropriate actions. The hope is to spread the message and prevent a potential lifetime of complications.