Here's what to know about the 2022 CMA Awards

The show will air Nov. 9 on ABC.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Country Music Association released a star-studded lineup Tuesday for next month's CMA Awards.

According to a release, performances will include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and the Zac Brown Band.

CMA says the lineup is a mix of first-time nominees and past CMA Awards winners. Singer Luke Bryan and former NFL star Peyton Manning will host.

This year's show will open with a tribute to Loretta Lynn, a beloved Country Music Hall of Famer and pillar of the genre, who died in early October.

Bryan is slated to perform his latest single, "Country On." Lambert will perform "Geraldene" from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated "Palomino," and Pearce will perform what CMA only called "a special song from her most recent album." From the show's website, it looks like this song will be "Dear Miss Loretta."

Underwood is set to perform her latest single "Hate My Heart," and Wallen will perform his single "You Proof."

CMA says Ballerini will perform her recent "YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME" in a collaboration with Clarkson and Pearce. Other collaborations are HARDY with Lainey Wilson on "wait in the truck" and Zac Brown Band with Jimmie Allen and Marcus King on "Out in the Middle."

The group says more performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. More information is available on the show's website.

When, where to watch the CMA Awards