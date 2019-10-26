The U.S. Coast Guard found two men and a French bulldog who went missing after leaving Jamestown, Rhode Island, and were sailing to Norfolk.

Ryan Hollis and Joshua Cairone left on Hollis' 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat on October 23, according to the Coast Guard’s 1st District Headquarters. With them was their French bulldog, Louiś-the-buoy.

All were last seen aboard their vessel via a social media post at 12:41 p.m. on Oct. 23.

They were safely located 100 miles off the coast of Cape Henry, North Carolina by a rescue aircrew flying out of Elizabeth City.

Officials said the sailors' final destination is Miami.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.