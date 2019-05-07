ATLANTA — Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old sensation taking Wimbledon by storm, just forced a third set in her third round match - and her mom is feeling it.
The Atlanta native came back from down 5-2 to force a tie-break, after denying Slovenian opponent Polona Hercog twice on match point.
She then battled back again from 5-3 in the tiebreak to win 9-7, relying on her daring shots and a steady but forceful two-handed backhand stroke.
The incredible comeback left England's legendary Centre Court in awe and her mom proudly pumping her fist..
If Gauff wins the third set, she will advance to the fourth round to face Simona Halep.
She lost the first set 6-3.
People around Twitter instantly fell in love with Gauff's mom.
(Including the 11Alive newsroom)
"Coco Gauff" is currently trending on the social media platform.
