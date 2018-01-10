Coldplay frontman Chris Martin came to the rescue of thousands of fans Saturday after the crowd panicked over fears of possible gunshots following a loud bang.

The singer, 41, jumped to action at Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park when a police security barrier fell. The loud noise sparked widespread hysteria as fans started fleeing for the nearest exit.

Martin, along with NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly, quickly reassured the frightened crowd: "You're all safe."

"What happened is a barrier I think fell down. ... But nobody is trying to hurt anybody," Martin said onstage. "Of course everyone is worried, we all care about people."

There were NO SHOTS FIRED at #GlobalCitizenFestival. The sound was a fallen barrier. @NYPDCentralPark @GlblCtzn — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2018

Martin's calming words were instantly met with cheers as concertgoers started moving back toward the stage. He continued: "There's no need to run fast. There's no need to push people out of the way."

A fallen security barrier causes panic at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 29, 2018. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The initial noise caused chaos, leaving many concertgoers and viewers wondering what happened?

Footage shows fans frantically fleeing for the exits as a spotlight was shined on the crowd and special guests were escorted off the stage. MSNBC, which was televising the event, instantly cut to commercial break during the mass confusion.

A fallen security barrier causes panic at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 29, 2018. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers recalled the chaos on her Instagram Story, revealing she was injured.

"Torn knee situation and scariest moment of my life," she wrote. "What's being reported is the opposite of what happen(ed). We all heard gunshots, it was the most insane stampede, people were trampled, screaming, crying, running for their lives."

NYPD confirmed to USA TODAY that 15 people were treated at the scene.

The loud bang likely reminded fans of almost one year ago to the day, when 58 people were gunned down at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip during the deadliest mass shooting in the United States.

A fallen security barrier causes panic at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 29, 2018. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

After Martin spoke, Assistant Chief O'Reilly reaffirmed: "Everybody relax, calm down. It was a barrier collapse, there were no shots fired. Hopefully, the show is going to go on."

The festival's official Twitter page, which live-tweeted information to concertgoers during the incident, wrote: "Everyone is safe and the #GlobalcitizenFestival is back on!"

The show did go on. Jackson hit the stage around 8 p.m. ET and The Weeknd finished off the night. Other performances earlier in the day included Cardi B, John Legend and Shawn Mendes.

Everyone is safe and the #GlobalCitizenFestival is back on! So, 🎶People of the world unite, strength in numbers we can get it right 🎶 @JanetJackson is on stage right now! — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 30, 2018

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness hosted the festival, which calls on world leaders to achieve the United Nations' sustainable development goals and end extreme poverty by 2030.

About 60,000 people filled the park's Great Lawn for Saturday's eight-hour festival. They listened to big-name personalities including Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake talk about getting involved in the nation's troubled politics.

Contributing: The Associated Press

