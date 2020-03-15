LOS ANGELES — Federal authorities are warning consumers about fake home-testing kits for the coronavirus after customs agents intercepted a package at Los Angeles International Airport filled with vials labeled as COVID-19 test kits.

Testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is only conducted in verified state and local public laboratories across the country.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says American consumers should be aware of bogus testing kits for sale either online or on the black market.

A Thursday photo released by CBP shows the package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits arriving from the United Kingdom. CBP officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials, while conducting an enforcement examination of a parcel manifested as "Purified Water Vials," with a declared value of $196.81.

A complete examination of the shipment led to the finding of the vials filled with a white liquid and labeled "Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)" and "Virus1 Test Kit". The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for analysis.

Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park have been running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart.

A similar guidance for gambling venues led the operator of the state's largest card rooms to shut starting Saturday.

The advisory was the latest effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, affecting nearly every facet of life for Californians. California has about 250 confirmed cases and recorded its sixth death Friday.

