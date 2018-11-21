As firefighters continue to gain containment on the Camp Fire — California's deadliest wildfire in modern history — the cost to fight the fire also continues to grow.

The National Fire Interagency Center is reporting the estimated cost to fight the fire now stands at $82.2 million.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 81 on Tuesday night. Crews resumed the search for more bodies as firefighters also worked to put out the fire's flames. The number of unaccounted people remains at 699, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office,

The fire, which broke out Nov. 8, was reported Tuesday night as 75 percent contained and still threatening 5,100 structures. Full containment is expected by Nov. 30.

The fire grew slightly Tuesday night to 152,250 acres and has destroyed so far a total 12,637 homes, 310 multi-family structures and 483 commercial buildings, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The number of firefighters assigned to battle the blaze as of Tuesday was 3,920.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says rain should begin falling throughout the North Valley beginning Tuesday night and lasting throughout the work week.

While the rain will certainly help to put out the Camp Fire, the rain has also prompted flash flood warnings for those regions ravaged by recent fires, including the Carr, Delta and Hirz fires.

Salvation Army plans Thanksgiving feast for Camp Fire survivors

The Salvation Army is hosting a Thanksgiving luncheon Thursday for those affected by the Camp Fire.

The luncheon is from 10 a.m. to noon at its distribution center in Chico, 1100 Marauder St.

“We really wanted to give the evacuees a place to enjoy Thanksgiving and to enjoy a warm meal,” said Lt. Arwyn Rodriguera, Salvation Army Chico Corps officer, in a news release.

During the same hours as the luncheon, the distribution center will also be opened to distribute new donated goods to Camp Fire evacuees.

Since the center opened on Nov. 13, more than 3,900 individuals have received donated items from the facility.

In addition to the distribution warehouse event, the Salvation Army continues to serve meals at various evacuation centers throughout Butte County.

Since Nov. 8, more than 43,000 meals have been served to evacuees and first-responders, the news release says.

PG&E preparing for Thanksgiving holiday storms.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews are preparing for potential power outages that may arise due to a series of wet storms that are expected to drench the North State this Thanksgiving holiday.

PG&E officials say electric and contracted vegetation crews are on alert for any possible outages.

That response won't affect the company's ongoing work to restore electricity and gas, as well as remove hazardous trees, in those areas devastated by the Camp Fire in Butte County, according to a news release issued by the company.

More than 2,000 PG&E workers and contractors are doing gas and electric restoration work and removing hazardous trees in the fire zone, they say.

PG&E officials say the expected wet and windy storms could cause trees, limbs and other debris to fall into power lines, damage equipment and interrupt electric service. The storms could also trigger flooding and mudslides in fire-scarred areas.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved