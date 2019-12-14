TULSA, Okla. — Are you spending the holidays with family? Social media users in Oklahoma are trying to track down a grandmother they believe may be spending Christmas by herself.

According to CBS affiliate KUTV, it all began with a Tulsa man named Carson Carlock says he stumbled across a Craigslist post titled "Anybody need a grandma for Christmas."

The person who posted it reportedly wrote: "I have nobody and would really like to be part of a family. I cook and I can cook dinner. I'll even bring food & gifts for the kids! I HAVE NOBODY AND IT REALLY HURTS! Let me be part of your family."

Carlock posted a screenshot of the apparent Craigslist ad, seemingly in an effort to find the grandmother.

"That really broke my heart reading that because my mom was alone on her last Christmas," he told television station KFOR.

Nearly 6,000 people have shared Carlock's Facebook post.

The original Craigslist ad from the woman who says she is the grandmother has been deleted. According to KFOR, that's because people accused the "grandma" of having bad intentions and trying to take advantage of kind families that would have welcomed her into their homes. The Craigslist user reportedly shared an update, describing the hate as causing an "extra shot of pain" before deleting the ad entirely.

The Tulsa man who screengrabbed the Craigslist ad is reportedly determined to get support for the grandmother this Christmas.

“I just want you to know that you aren’t alone,” Carson said. “If you find yourself wanting to be a part of a family on Christmas, just reach out.”

He told KFOR he managed to reach "grandma" through email, and her name is Carrie. Due to the hate-filled messages, however, he says Carrie is hesitant to respond to people who say they'll host her for Christmas.

Carson Daniel Carlock Someone please let her be your grandma for Christmas 😭😞💔 *Update* the post was deleted because everyone was sending her really hateful messages....

