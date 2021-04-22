Crews continue to battle 263-acre Mill Creek fire near I-40 in Cherokee National Forest, 30 structures threatened

The department said the terrain is very rocky with several bluffs prohibiting crews from fighting it directly with equipment.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews continue to battle the Mill Creek fire in Cherokee National Forest near I-40 on Monday. The fire began Thursday afternoon.

The USDA said crews will be conducting burnout operations Tuesday in the perimeter to secure containment lines on the northwestern side. Aircraft will be assisting.

As of Monday, officials said that the fire is still around 263-acres large and 25% contained.

The department said 30 structures threatened including residential homes and I-40 Welcome Center.

According to the department, the fire is burning close to Exit 7. The Division of Forestry will continue to establish containment lines throughout the day.

Mill Creek Fire - UPDATE 3/4

The rain also minimized smoke impacts on the I-40 corridor, but impacts will likely return with the predicted conditions.

Information updates are provided at the I-40 Welcome Center

State and national forestry crews worked to protect structures and reinforce containment lines, and helicopters were working to cool the fire with water as well as provide reconnaissance on its size and containment.

Officials said that 60 personnel were on the scene from various agencies all working together to contain and extinguish the fire.

The department said the terrain is very rocky with several bluffs prohibiting crews from fighting it directly with equipment. On Monday, crews said they will construct an indirect line along an old dozer line away from the fire's edge to catch the fire if it makes a run.

I’m here near the Tennessee/North Carolina line. Here the “Mill Creek Fire” is burning just over the hill from the TN welcome center.



More details to come on

helicopters are working to cool the fire near the interstate with water drops. Air ops are also conducting reconnaissance to determine size and containment, as well as alerting firefighters of spot fires outside of contained areas.

The Sikorsky S-61 attack helicopters are able to drop 1,000 gallons of water at a time and are filling up from the nearby Pigeon River.

🔥Mill Creek Fire - INFO🔥@forestservice Sikorsky S-61 air attack helicopters are being used to cool the fire near I-40. The Type 1 rotor wings have a cruising speed of 154 mph and can drop 1,000 gallons of water.

This one is filling up from Pigeon River.

The Welcome Center was closed Friday afternoon with crews standing by to protect it if needed. TDOT said the right lane of I-40 is also closed at MM 447.

U.S. Forestry officials said people should stay aware of smoke in the area.

Mill Creek Fire (Cocke Co) - Morning UPDATE (1/2)

Unified command led by @forestservice Cherokee National Forest along with @TNAgriculture - Forestry.

- 30 structures threatened; no evacuations

- 30 structures threatened; no evacuations

- Welcome Center remains open with crews standing by to protect it if needed.

Cocke County Fire, Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department, and Del Rio Fire are also involved in the response.

“We want to remind the public that ground conditions are very dry right now,” said Trent Girard, a Forest Fire Management Officer. “I would like to thank all the resources from the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, local fire departments and all other emergency responders for the support.”

Crews are also continuing to fight fires in the Meadow Creek and Long Branch areas. Fire activity in the Meadow Creek area was minimal as of Thursday afternoon, officials said.