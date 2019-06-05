QUEENS, N.Y. — A father has been arrested after his 3-year-old daughter was pulled from a burning car Sunday in Queens, New York.

CBS New York reports the child's parents were locked in a custody dispute after breaking off their engagement, and the girl was with her dad that evening.

Somehow, the car went up in flames with their child inside. Zoey Pereria, 3, was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

Witnesses tell CBS New York the girl's 39-year-old father was seen trying to open the back door of the car.

“He just pulled on the door," witness Lomar Gayle said. "The door wasn’t opening, like it was locked shut. He was on fire. Like, literally, on fire."

His burns are not life-threatening. CBS New York says he ran into a nearby pond and was found by police, who later took him into custody.

Authorities say two fuel canisters and a propane tank were found nearby. Police have confirmed the father's arrest, but he has not yet been charged.

