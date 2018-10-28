A Kentucky dad found himself in hot water on social media with what most people would seem to agree is a poor choice of Halloween costume.

Bryant Goldbach dressed himself as a Nazi soldier and his school-aged son as Adolf Hitler before going to a Trunk-or-Treat event Thursday evening. The news was first reported by WEHT Eyewitness News.

He later posted a photo of himself on Facebook and the backlash was immediate.

Goldbach apologized, saying it was a poor decision on his part and that his intention was simply to portray historical figures.

In a statement, Rabbi Gary Mazo of Temple Adath B’nai Israel called Goldbach's apology "important," but noted that such costumes are inherently "a sad reflection of our society."

“If your costume calls to mind an event where millions were killed, choose another costume,” he wrote.

Screenshots of Goldbach's Facebook page prior to his apology show slogans like "White pride doesn't mean hate," "Being liberal means being a hypocrite" and various stances against social justice issues such as the concept of "white privilege."

Goldbach complained about the treatment he and his family received at the event, saying:

"We saw people dressed as murderers, devils, serial killers, blood and gore of all sorts. Nobody batted an eye. But my little boy and i, dress as historical figures, and it merits people not only making snide remarks, but approaching us and threatening my little 5 year old boy. ... Yes liberalism is alive and well. And we had the displeasure of dealing with the fruits of the so called 'Tolerant Left.' "

