November 12th will now be known as "Eddie Sporko Day" in honor of his 100th birthday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County Commissioners dedicated a day to a local veteran.

November 12th will now be known as "Eddie Sporko Day" in honor of his 100th birthday.

The army veteran was born and raised in Scranton and served in Normandy, northern France, Rhineland, and central Europe.

He received several awards during his service, including four bronze stars.

The veteran was surprised and grateful to have a day dedicated to him.

"I have this great feeling of appreciation and thankful I've got friends. To me, it's just everyday living; that's it. I'm proud to have served my country. We all are, for that matter, not just me," Sporko said.

Eddie says hard work and good clean living are some of the things he believes got him to his age.