2 probationary DC firefighters rescue man from burning apartment on 4th-ever shift

WASHINGTON — Not many people can say they've saved a life on only the first few days on the job. That was exactly the case for two newly-appointed probationary firefighters named Darrell Johnson and Vincent Cook.
The pair discovered and rescued a man from his burning apartment in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast on only their 4th shift since graduation on Sunday.
"It's an awesome experience; it's a rush for sure. One that you don't see coming. You stick to your training... I felt down for what felt like a person; a body. I heard him holler out and Cook was extinguishing the fire at the same time and I jumped down, jumped on it, and we just pulled him out," Johnson said of the experience in the tweeted DC Fire and EMS video that garnered more than 300 likes on the social media platform.
"Proof that not all heroes wear capes!" one Twitter user responded.
