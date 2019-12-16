WASHINGTON — At least one person has been reported dead after strong weather and a tornado, the National Weather Service confirms. NWS Lake Charles is reporting on "very preliminary" information on a tornado damage path estimated to be at least 63 miles. The National Weather Service confirmed in a tweet, at least one fatality and said there are rumors of "several more."

The Vernon Parison, Louisiana sheriff's office said the fatality came after a "twister struck a home Monday," the Associated Press reports. A spokesman said authorities are worried there are others casualties in the area. Rescuers are reportedly still attempting to access hard-hit areas. Destroyed buildings, toppled trees and downed power lines have been reported in several Louisiana communities according to the AP.

Weather forecasters are reporting that more harsh storms are on the way. The National Weather Service says the threat of severe weather will continue into the night.





