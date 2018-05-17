GAINESVILLE, GA -- When a candidate for governor of Georgia unveiled what he called his "deportation bus," it raised eyebrows.

11Alive's Doug Richards interviewed candidate Michael Williams about the bus on Tuesday. One of his questions drew a spontaneous epithet from Seth Weathers, the candidate's handler.

What ensued was a discussion about media bias, context, editing and another epithet before the interview was allowed to continue. The candidate, Williams, seemed as surprised as anybody by the exchange.

The question that raised the ruckus was three words: "What about color?"

That question was in the context of Williams' promise to deport "illegals" -- people living in the United States without legal status. Text on his "deportation bus" mimicked candidate Donald Trump's rhetoric about Mexican "rapists" and "murderers."

Mexican immigrants tend to be nonwhite, and promises to deport such folk specifically frequently raise criticism about whether candidates making such promises are doing so to appeal to white bigots.

It's a question raised frequently enough that Williams had an answer prepared -- but Weathers interrupted it. He asked about how the story would be edited, and complained about bias.

"It's absolutely going to be edited in context, with the type of bias you've come to love and respect," reporter Doug Richards promised.

"Carry on," Weathers finally said. When the encounter ended, everybody shook hands and even laughed about it.

Because the interruption was recorded -- and because it was a lively example of some of the issues news gatherers face in the field -- it was uploaded to social media.

Justin Tomczak commented on Richards' Facebook page, "Foul language, talking over your client/candidate...the classless arrogance from the guy (Seth Weathers) running a candidate (Michael Williams) still in last place is rare indeed. #gagop."

To which Weathers responded, "Getting Doug Richards 11 Alive News to share a less-edited video (while implying Republicans are racist for opposing illegal immigration) is a positive step forward."

