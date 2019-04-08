ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina deputy accused of slamming his law enforcement K-9 to the ground several times resigned from his post and likely will not be charged.

The Independent Mail reports deputy Jacob Saxon had been under investigation since January after K-9 Magnum suffered a broken leg under his care during training. Another officer during the training exercise recalled hearing the dog whimper and seeing it struggle to walk to a patrol car.

An internal affairs record obtained by the Mail noted Saxon was bitten by Magnum and after that, he "slammed Magnum on the ground several times on an asphalt surface."

The dog's rear leg was said to look "like a deer's leg after it had been shot."

Saxon placed Magnum in his car and took him to a veterinarian. He resigned in early February.

South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division said there was "insufficient evidence to prosecute the officer."

