KUSA — Dikembe, the oldest male giraffe in North America, died at the Denver Zoo on Thursday.

He was 24 years old, which is an " exceptionally long life", according to the zoo.

Dikembe, the zoo said in an obituary on Facebook, was the longtime patriarch of the Zoo’s giraffe herd and sired 17 offspring during his time in Denver, including hometown hero Dobby, who celebrated his first birthday back in February.

If you recall, Dobby was castrated because his genes are "well-represented" (likely because Dikembe was so...prolific) in zoos.

"Dikembe wowed guests and helped connect them to his counterparts in Africa," the obituary read.

For the past several years, the zoo said its animal care and veterinary medical teams treated Dikembe for a host of health issues. The teams made the decision to humanely euthanize him after he began showing signs that his quality of life had declined.

You will be missed, Dikembe.

