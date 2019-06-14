First, it was "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge." Now, Disneyland is getting to work on its next theme park based on one of its major movie franchises -- this one based on Marvel comics.

The City of Anaheim has approved building permits for a new expansion at California Adventure Park based on the superheroes that have exploded on the big screen, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The anchor of the park will be a "Guardians of the Galaxy" theme, with other attractions likely centered around "Spider-Man." There will also reportedly be a retail outlet, microbrewery and a place for kids to meet some of the characters.

RELATED: Disney announces 3 new 'Star Wars' films, updated Marvel and 'Avatar' schedule

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost engaged

More details are expected at Disney's D23 event in August.

Disney bought Marvel in 2009 not long after Marvel launched its ambitious plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe which culminated with April's "Avengers: Endgame." The movie has made over $2 billion worldwide.