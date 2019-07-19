PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Warning: Some viewers may find the photos in the attached video graphic.

A Port Arthur feed store owner is frustrated with a USPS Port Arthur mail carrier.

Tina Bean opened Five Star Feed in 2001. Since opening she's had chicks delivered to the store with no major problems, until last week. She was horrified to discover half of the baby chicks in her order were dead upon delivery.

"When I walked in I barely heard peeping, so I knew we were in trouble," Bean said.

Bean spent 18 years working at the post office, and 15 as a mail carrier. She said typically, they'd call the customer, and the customer could choose to either have them delivered, or come pick them up. The hatchery ships them priority mail, and are delivered to the store one to two days later, at the most, Bean said.

"We delivered the chicks first thing, because it is a live animal, especially in the summer time because the back of those jeeps get extremely hot," Bean said.

For years, Bean said the shipments of baby chicks have arrived first thing in the morning. Last Friday, however, they were delivered at 1:30 p.m. The few still living chicks were barely hanging on, according to Bean.

The day the chicks were delivered, it was about 92°, with a heat index of 101°. She said they were left in the back of an unair-conditioned mail car for four or five hours.

"Somebody dropped the ball somewhere, I mean common sense would, should tell you that if you have a live baby animal and it's 100 plus degrees outside that you don't leave them in a hot vehicle."

USPS Policy on delivering live poultry said they will deliver day old chicks within 72 hours of the time they hatched. They just have to be sent in an unopened, ventilated hatchery box with the date and hour of hatching noted.

In a statement to 12News, a spokesperson for USPS said they were made aware of the issue, and have apologized for the incident. They said it was resolved to the customers satisfaction. They encourage anyone shipping chicks to mail them via priority mail express, or overnight.

Thursday, Tina had another shipment of healthy chicks delivered first thing in the morning. She hopes to never have an incident like the week prior again.

"It was just you know a cruel death for the chicks, Bean said.

USPS Full Statement:

The U.S. Postal Service is one of just a few carriers that ship live animals, and we have established procedures for the safe handling of live animals. In this instance, as soon as we were made aware of the issue, the Postal Service took immediate steps to research the matter. In addition, local management met with the customer, apologized for the incident and resolved the issue to the customer’s satisfaction. As information, we strongly recommend that baby chicks be mailed via Priority Mail Express, our overnight mailing service. We always want to hear directly from our customers immediately when they have a delivery concern, and urge them to call the U.S. Postal Service's Customer Care line at 1 800-ASK-USPS or contact their local Post Office as soon as possible so that the issue can be looked into and addressed promptly.

For more specific information on the types of live animals that can be shipped via the U.S. Postal Service, as well as packaging and labeling information, please check our website: https://pe.usps.com/text/pub52/pub52c5_008.htm .

USPS Mailable Live Animal Policy:

The following live, day–old animals are acceptable for mailing when properly packaged: chickens, ducks, emus, geese, guinea birds, partridges, pheasants (only during April through August), quail, and turkeys. All other types of live, day–old poultry are nonmailable. Day–old poultry vaccinated with Newcastle disease (live virus) also is nonmailable.

The specific types of day-old poultry named in 526.31 are mailable subject to the following requirements: