A Georgia woman found a Marine Corps ring while vacationing in Siesta key, and now she's trying to find its owner.
In a tweet that's gained traction online, Suzanne Rogers says she found it on the beach Sunday.
Inside, the ring reads PLT 1041 06/30/17.
Rogers says the ring also has the possible initials "EL."
If you know the ring's owner, please email Rogers at Rogers-suzanne@att.net.
