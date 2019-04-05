NORFOLK, Va. — A Boeing 737 aircraft that skidded off the runway into a Jacksonville river had departed from Naval Station Norfolk earlier in the morning on Friday on a regularly scheduled twice-a-week flight that eventually reaches Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The contracted Department of Defense flight had 143 people on board — Navy personnel and civilians — and went into the St. Johns River near NAS Jax airport around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Twenty-one people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, WTLV reported.

According to Associated Press, several pets were on the plane as well, and their status wasn't immediately clear. A navy statement early Saturday offering "hearts and prayers" to their owners said safety issues prevented rescuers from immediately retrieving the animals.

Kelly Wirfel, PAO for Naval Station Norfolk, confirmed the plane had departed Norfolk Friday and was scheduled to return there later the same day.

According to FlightAware, a live flight tracker, the jet:

Departed Naval Station Norfolk around 5:30 a.m. and landed at NAS Jacksonville around 7:20 a.m.

Departed NAS Jacksonville around 3 p.m. and landed in Guantanamo Bay around 5:30 p.m.

Departed Guantanamo Bay around 7:30 p.m. and was attempting to land at NAS Jacksonville around 9:40 p.m.

It was while attempting to land at NAS Jacksonville on Friday night when the incident happened.

According to an ABC News report, the flight, called "the rotator," is a regularly scheduled charter flight that flies from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to Jacksonville and then continues on to Norfolk, as reported to them by Bill Dougherty, a spokesman for Navy Region Southeast.

Passengers who use this aircraft pay a standard fare for the transportation to and from Guantanamo. The passengers can be military personnel, their families, civilian employees or contractors who work or live at Guantanamo, according to ABC News.

The Navy hasn't provided any information regarding the passengers, and it's unknown how many of those on board were planning to continue on the fight to Norfolk, nor how many were military as opposed to dependents or civilians.

Images of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft that skidded into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida

