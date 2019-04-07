LUTZ, Fla. — Warning: Some of the contents of this story could be considered graphic to some viewers.

A black Lab named George is recovering after he came face-to-face with an alligator Wednesday in Lutz.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they received a report of a call about a nuisance alligator at North Lake Park Trail in Lutz involving a dog.

Related: 11-foot gator bursts through windows, into kitchen of Clearwater home

George’s owner said he was going to be OK.

FWC said a trapper would be on their way to look for any nuisance alligators in that area.

FWC officials said people who live by water can reduce the chances of running into an alligator by:

Keeping a safe distance from alligators they’re seen and never feeding them. When fed, alligators can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets can resemble alligators’ natural prey.

If anyone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and they will dispatch one of their contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.

Blair Haynes

What other people are reading right now:

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.