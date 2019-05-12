The Coast Guard Station in Fort Myers Beach was in for quite a surprise this week when they rescued a very dog from treading water off the coast.

In a Facebook post, the station said their crew was out underway for a night patrol when they received a call for a dog in distress swimming off Fort Myers Beach.

"Thanks to the crew’s expertise in intercepting non-compliant vessels... our “star” of the night was safely recovered and returned to her owner," the post says

Great job guys!

RELATED: Giving Tuesday: 10-year-old Jacksonville girl reads to furry friends at Jacksonville Humane Society

U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach

WATCH VIDEO: