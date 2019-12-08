GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach due to the product being expired.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the products being recalled are 6-ounce Dole Baby Spinach bag, lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10-ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with use-by dates of August 5, 2019.

There is a possible health risk from Salmonella with these products. Dole is coordinating with regulatory officials and no illnesses have been reported in association with the recall.

The lot code and use-by date are located in the upper right corner of the bag or on the top label of the clamshell.

The impacted products were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. Consumers are advised to check products they have in their homes and discard any products matching these lot and UPC codes and use-by dates.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. For more information, click here.

