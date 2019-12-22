YORK COUNTY, Va. — Both sides of Interstate 64 were shut down Sunday morning after a crash that involved several dozen cars.

The wreck happened sometime after 7:50 a.m. near the Camp Peary Exit.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said at least 35 vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the people who were hurt in it had critical, life-threatening injuries.

State police said fog and ice on the Queens Creek bridge were factors in the crash.

RELATED: 13News Now has a new app. Download it here.

Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police troopers are on scene and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is also assisting and directing traffic.

VDOT said police and deputies were detouring traffic off the interstate to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242).

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office