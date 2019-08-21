WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Dramatic dash cam video shows the tense moments unfold as a Willoughby police officer helped save three people from a house fire.

The fire occurred on Hurricane Drive near Grant Elementary School.

Dash cam video shows a Willoughby officer arrive at the scene behind a motorcycle officer, who was already in the house. The officers, identified as Shane Rahz and Jackson Hyams, helped three people escape the house, as well as several pets. One man had to be removed from the house while sitting in a chair, while another elderly man needed a walker.

Several fire crews arrived soon after all occupants had escaped the house.

No injuries were reported, according to the Willoughby Fire Department.