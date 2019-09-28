WASHINGTON — Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has faced a number of health scares since the death of his wife Beth after a battle with cancer.

People magazine reports that The Dr. Oz Show has released a clip of their exclusive interview with Dog the Bounty Hunter where we learn that the 66 year-old "Dog’s Most Wanted" star has been suffering from a life-threatening pulmonary embolism in the heart.

Dr. Mehmet Oz tells Duane Chapman that he needs to take action urgently to save his health telling the reality TV star, “you’re a ticking time bomb." He further urges Chapman to rethink how he approaches his health by saying, “You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now ... when you run away from doctors, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”

Dr. Oz tweeted a clip of the show saying, "His (Dog's) love for Beth is present throughout the home, but it's especially strong in the room he built for her."

The show airs Monday September 30th.