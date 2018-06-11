Four different Duncan Hines cake mixes are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. Conagra Foods says the recall involves its Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti, and Classic Yellow, all with specific "best by" dates.

Salmonella was found in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic cake mix, the company said, and that sample may be linked to an outbreak being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration. Congagra said there has not been a definitive link made, but it is voluntarily recalling the four cake mixes made during the same time period as a precaution.

Five Salmonella-related illnesses are being researched as part of the investigation, Conagra said.

Here are the varieties and their "best by" dates.

Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz

UPC: 644209307500

Best if used by date: March 7-13, 2019

Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz

UPC: 644209307494

Best if used by date: March 9-13, 2019

Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz

UPC: 644209307593

Best if used by date: March 7-9, 2019

Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz

UPC: 644209414550

Best if used by date: March 12-13, 2019

Consumers are urged to return the cake mixes to the store.

