Dunkin' says it plans to hire up to 25,000 new employees

Dunkin' says it is looking to hire up to 25,000 new restaurant employees at locations across the country.

The coffeehouse and doughnut company says it will hire for jobs ranging from front counter workers to restaurant management.

To promote hiring and employee retention, the company is also partnering with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) to offer franchise employees an online education.

To fill the positions, the company also announced it's first national advertising campaign aimed at recruitment. "Dunkin' Runs on You" will feature television commercials highlighting the company's new partnerships and initiatives.

“We are proud to support our franchisees who offer much-needed job opportunities, in a welcoming environment where people can feel appreciated and rewarded for serving both customers and their communities during this critical time,” Stephanie Lilak, Dunkin’ Brands’ Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said in a news release. "With the brand’s new partnership with SNHU, new advertising campaign, and in-store safety measures, our franchisees are providing both new and current restaurant employees a great workplace, and the chance to gain experiences and skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

The coronavirus has had a significant impact on the U.S. job market. However, last week there was a glimmer of hope after the unemployment rate dropped from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May.

As states begin to open up, Dunkin said it has 90% of its stores open.