Edible Arrangments is now going beyond fruit bouquets and is now looking to incorporate CBD infused items in to their arrangements. The new items will be called "Incredible Edibles."

The fruit will have hemp-derived CBD, meaning it comes from hemp plants. According to the World Health Organization, hemp CBD contains less levels of THC and higher levels of CBD similar to cannabis used for medical purposes. Edible Arrangements stresses on their website that their product is not marijuana, and is legal.

According to CNN, CBD has become quickly popular after hemp became legalized under limited conditions with the passage of the US Farm Blll last year. Hemp's benefits include assisting with insomnia. However, the Food and Drug Administration has yet to come up with a way to regulate CBD products. The industry is growing fast and is expected to reach $20 million by 2024.

According to the press release, Edible Arrangements has a focus on "Health, Not High" and will include products like smoothies and chocolate-dipped fruit.

The products are now being offered at 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and are expected to be in 200 of their more than 2000 stores at the end of the year.

"Consumers are showing an increasing demand for CBD products, and now is the perfect time for us to make our mark on this flourishing industry," said Tariq Farid, founder and CEO of Edible Arrangements in a press release.

Edible Arrangements logo

Edible Arrangements