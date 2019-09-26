PARIS, France — Lights on the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris went out on Thursday (September 26, 2019) in memory of former French President Jacques Chriac.

Chirac, a political chameleon who dominated French politics for decades and strived to make France's voice heard in Europe and beyond, died on Thursday at the age of 86.

Chirac was president from 1995 to 2007. He shaped his style in the mould of post-war leader Charles de Gaulle, seeking to strengthen France's status as a player on the world stage.

Earlier, the National Assembly interrupted a sitting to hold a minute's silence. President Emmanuel Macron cancelled a public engagement and scheduled a televised address later on Thursday.

Chirac was found guilty in December 2012 of abusing public funds as Paris mayor, but he served no jail time and the saga did little to tarnish his image.