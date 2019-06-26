LIMASSOL, Cyprus — The head of an organization representing airports in 45 European countries says it aims to get airports to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Airport Council International Europe President Michael Kerkloh told a meeting of 300 aviation officials that Wednesday's launch of the strategy aligns European airports with the Paris climate accords by putting climate change at the heart of business decisions.

That's "an absolute must" for all industries, said Kerkloh who is stepping down.

Kerkloh said 140 airports operated by 40 members of his organization have individually committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions and that three Swedish airports have already done so.

The goal does not include aircraft emissions.