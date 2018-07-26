Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin had to be repeatedly reminded by a makeup artist to “not touch” her, one of the many allegations made in the latest sexual harassment lawsuit filed over alleged misconduct at NFL Network.

Erin McParland claims she was “subjected to ongoing and continuing sexual harassment by current and former on-air talent and other employees” during her roughly two years at the network that started in 2014, according to the lawsuit obtained by USA TODAY Sports. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, also named former All-Pro defensive back Eric Davis, who allegedly would “rub his genitals” against McParland.

Davis was among several named in a lawsuit filed against NFL Enterprises — the Southern California outpost of the league that runs NFL Network — by former makeup artist Jami Cantor. Cantor alleged she was subjected to inappropriate touching, lewd text messages and other harassmentduring her decade at the network.

Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans were immediately suspended after the lawsuit was amended in December. Davis and Donovan McNabb were fired by their then-current employer, ESPN, after the allegations came to light.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Irvin was suspended by NFL Network in late 2016 for about a month during the network's investigation, and he was back on the air at the end of 2016. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Irvin remains with NFL Network, where he serves as an analyst for NFL GameDay Morning and is part of the Thursday Night Football pregame crew.

"Ms. McParland brought forth allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct in late 2016," NFL Network said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "NFL Network investigated the allegations and took swift, appropriate remedial action, including immediately severing our relationship with Mr. Davis. The NFL is committed to providing a safe work environment for all of our employees."

Matt McNicholas, one of McParland’s attorneys, told USA TODAY Sports that McParland endured many months of harassment before she first reported it to human resources. The lawsuit – which alleges she "sustained and will continue to sustain severe physical, mental and emotional injuries" – doesn't specify the precise damages sought, but seeks "an amount sufficient to punish and make an example of (NFL Network)."

“She didn’t want to rock the boat,” McNicholas said in a phone interview. “There was an overall environment — which I guess isn’t hard to imagine when you’re dealing with former high-octane athletes — that was what you might see in a locker room or a fraternity.”

McParland had detailed many of the allegations in a first-hand account in Sports Illustrated that ran in December.

Davis and Irvin were named as defendants in Tuesday’s lawsuit, one of most troubling aspects of which was how NFL’s human resources department allegedly handled McParland’s complaints.

Davis subjected McParland to “unwanted advances” via Instagram messages, including remarking on her “flexibility and suggesting how good things could be” between the two.

“These communications were laced with sexual innuendo and suggestion which were both inappropriate and offensive,” McParland's attorneys wrote in the lawsuit. “When the next football season began defendant Eric Davis was able to continue his inappropriate behavior including but not limited to making physical contact.”

That included hugging McParland where he “would also force his genitals against (McParland) and he would also rub his genitals on (McParland’s) leg,” according to the lawsuit. Davis also allegedly groped McParland’s buttocks.

Irvin "made inappropriate gestures and comments to (McParland) and once grabbed (McParland's) waist" against her wishes.

McParland complained to human resources about Davis and Irvin, but the lawsuit claimed no action was taken until another female employee lodged similar complaints against Davis. The NFL told Davis “the best course of action was for Davis to leave NFL quietly,” according to the lawsuit.

McParland was assured via text messages that Davis would not be allowed to confront her, but Davis did just that in an off-set trailer where he “aggressively stood over” her, according to the lawsuit. An NFL human resources executive apologized for the “mishandled situation.”

“I haven’t seen it before,” McNicholas said. “They have an HR department and it isn’t small. The NFL is a sophisticated (organization). It’s not some mom and pop store with 30 employees. There are people with graduate degrees who work in the HR department.

“She definitely felt physically at risk.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM