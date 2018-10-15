A house in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake was destroyed by fire following a suspected gas explosion Sunday, injuring nine people.

According to a fire department spokesperson, it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Lofurno Road, near the intersection of S. Military Highway and George Washington Highway. The fire was so intense that it ignited trees in the yard and caused damage to an adjacent home.

Tony Barakat, the Assistant Fire Marshal for the Chesapeake Fire Department, said the fire "damaged several neighboring houses, adding that the explosion was so loud, "the guys said it felt like somebody actually crashing into the station."

Firefighters arrived at the scene in about four minutes and brought the blaze under control by 6:30. Crews worked with the Columbia gas and a power company to make sure the scene was safe until the fire was fully extinguished shortly before 9 p.m.

We're told that two residents were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition and that two firefighters and another person on scene were transported to Chesapeake General Hospital in stable condition. We're also told that four more people on the scene were treated for injuries, but not transported.

Next-door neighbor Joseph Gandia described it as sounding like a bomb when the home exploded. Gandia said the explosion caused his own home catch on fire, so he got his family out and joined other people nearby to his neighbor Don and Faye’s home.

"I couldn’t watch her die and [be] buried under that stuff. She sits in her recliner all day, and everything was on top of her, and I had to pull like, this big piece of roof out of the way which was on fire, and we finally got in there and I was able to start moving rubble off of her," said Joseph. After pulling the woman out, Joseph said he went back to get her husband from the flames.

"The fire was so intense, like there was like really nothing you could do to try and get to the back. I love them. I can’t believe what I saw today, my whole house caught on fire, their house blew up... it was a lot to swallow," said Joseph.

"Walking through my home and seeing everything destroyed. It’s just a horrible, horrible accident that happened," added Joseph’s wife, Amanda through tears in her eyes.

The Gandias said neighbors here are like family. "We would’ve done it for anybody and I know people would’ve done it for us."

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Officials with the Fire Marshal’s office showed up again once the sun rose to continue their work. Columbia Gas of Virginia said that based on a preliminary investigation, their gas lines were not the cause of the explosion.

In a statement, Columbia Gas said, "After a thorough evaluation, all of the natural gas systems in the area are safe. Preliminary investigation results indicate that our facilities did not contribute to the incident. We will continue to support the fire department and other agencies as they complete their investigation into the cause of this incident. Our thoughts are with the community and families dealing with this tragic event."

The Red Cross is helping Gandia and his family with living arrangements. But for now, Gandia is just happy he was there at the right time.

"But you know it’s just one of those things where you don’t even think about it. If someone needs your help you help them," said Joseph.

