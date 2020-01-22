NEW YORK — Express, a staple in US malls, will close about 100 stores as part of a restructuring plan as the chain grapples with drastic changes in where people spend their shopping dollars.

The retailer that caters to younger shoppers said earlier this month it was laying off 10% of the staff at its Columbus, Ohio, headquarters and its New York City design studio.

Express said Wednesday that it can cut its costs by $80 million partially through the store closures, nine of which took place in 2019. It plans to close another 31 stores this year, and 35 more by the end of next year.

