Looking for a job or career change? The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is hiring. The agency is looking to fill entry-level air traffic control positions and will start the hiring process on June 14, its website says. Entry-level applicants must complete required training courses at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City and gain on-the-job experience before becoming certified professional controllers.

Due to the serious nature of this work and zero margin for error, the training regimen and proficiencies needed to become an air traffic control specialist, are demanding. Initial selection does not guarantee placement into federal civilian service, the FAA says.

Here are the requirements:

Be a United States citizen

Be age 30 or under (on the closing date of the application period)

Pass a medical examination

Pass a security investigation

Pass the FAA air traffic pre-employment test

Speak English clearly enough to be understood over communications equipment

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Have three years of progressively responsible work experience, or a Bachelor's degree, or a combination of post-secondary education and work experience that totals three years

Be willing to relocate to an FAA facility based on agency staffing needs

The FAA says it offers employment opportunities for individuals with previous air traffic control experience, as well as entry-level trainee air traffic control specialists, through separate job vacancy announcements posted for a limited time throughout the year.

Click here to apply or look for jobs with the FAA.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now