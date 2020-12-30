Family, friends mourn loss of driver who went off side of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Erik Mezick was behind the wheel of the box truck that plunged off the side of the CBBT. A family friend described Mezick as a "100% genuine person and a solid man."

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Family and friends are grieving the loss of 47-year-old Erik Mezick from Fruitland, Maryland.

On Tuesday, the box truck Mezick was driving went overboard on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

“It’s just gut-wrenching, you know,” explained Mack Malone.

Malone is a family friend of the Mezicks. He said he’s known Erik since he was about five years old.

“He’s been a stand-up guy from the time I’ve met him even as a child," Malone recalled. "He’s always been a 100% genuine person and a solid man.”

Mezick’s wife of 20 years, Megan, said she and her family are heartbroken. She has two children with Mezick: 18-year-old Dylan and Hannah who is 15.

“It’s a tough loss, across the board. When you’re an asset to your family and your community it’s going to be a heavy loss on our community for sure and their family,” Malone said.

When the accident happened, officials with the Coast Guard and other government agencies used several resources to search for Mezick.

Captain of the Port Sector Commander for Sector Virginia Samson Stevens said, “We ended up laying down about 130 miles of search area across 11 different searches and over 16 hours of searches yesterday until sunset.”

On Wednesday, it turned into a recovery mission. The Coast Guard asked the Port of Virginia’s Maritime Incident Response Team to coordinate Sonar Operations.

“Virginia Beach Police, Fire, Virginia Beach EMS and Chesapeake Police helped us with that operation,” explained Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team Director, Bill Burket.

After more than seven hours on Wednesday, officials suspended the search. Unfortunately, they did not find Mezick.