Christine Bright died after rescuing her grandchildren.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality.

But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright.

"She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world and up until her death me and my girls were hers," said Shea.

Saturday was supposed to be a big day for Shea's family.

They were planning to celebrate her daughter's birthday at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg.

Instead, the family is mourning the loss of mother and grandmother Bright.

"She showed the most sacrificial and purest type of love that anyone could show," said Shea.

Shea is Bright's only child and they shared a bond like no other. That bond only grew stronger with her grandkids.

"I don't know anybody who could love greater than she did. Not just in death but in life," said Shea.

Bright and her granddaughters were at the park on Wednesday scouting the location for a birthday party when the family puppy, Lilly, went into White Lick Creek.

The girls jumped in to save the puppy.

Bright jumped in to save one girl who could not make it out.

She got them out, but Bright collapsed and died when she made it out of the water. The puppy was lost in the stream.

Shea said this tragedy could have been worse if it wasn't for her mother's selfless act.

"I could have lost all of them that day. I'm so grateful for her. She gave me the best gift by saving my daughters," said Shea.

Shea is pregnant with her first son. She said knowing her mom won't be there to see him adds to the hurt. But she finds peace knowing how much they were loved. "I know for a fact that if she had to do it again, she would," Shea said. "Knowing the outcome, she would do it again."