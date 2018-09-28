Lexington County, SC (WSPA) - A South Carolina woman helped find the family of a South Carolina veteran who died at a homeless shelter.

“There were several times this man would walk back and forth to work,” said Charity Garcia. It’s how she said she remembers U.S. Army veteran James Clyde Hutchens, Jr., her former co-worker at the Waffle House in Forest City, NC. “He would give you the shirt off his back.”

Hutchens, who was born on August 1, 1962, was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is believed to have family ties in Spartanburg, but officials haven't been able to make contact with any family members.

Lexington County Coroner's Office

It’s a face she hadn't seen in a while until a WSPA Facebook post Friday.

“I'd seen the post and was like is that J-bone which I knew him by,” she said.

Across the state line in South Carolina, the Lexington County Coroner's office says Hutchens died of natural causes two weeks ago at a shelter for homeless veterans.

“He deserves respect is what I thought. He did something for our country that most wouldn't even think about doing,” said Garcia.

Authorities asked for the public's help finding his family.

“I was emotional about it because I'd just lost my dad last year and I was thinking ‘This is somebody's dad,’” said Garcia.

After checking with a friend and scrolling through Hutchens' Facebook, Garcia found his daughter and got her in touch with the coroner.

“He is a father. He's a son to somebody. He's a friend to all of us at work. And that's why I feel, I guess, relieved,” said Garcia.

The Lexington County Coroner says they hope Hutchens' family will and are able to step forward and claim his body.

But if that doesn't happen the coroner's office will make sure his final arrangements are handled with the dignity and compassion our veterans deserve.

